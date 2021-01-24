Suter has racked up three assists and nine shots while averaging 22:27 of ice time through five games this season.

The veteran continues to eat up ice time at at 36, sitting 53rd in the league in time on ice per game this season. Suter is also closing in on a huge career milestone, as he sits nine points away from 600. Suter has hit the 40-point plateau in each of the past five seasons, and as long as he continues to see plenty of ice, he could certainly keep that streak alive even in this year's condensed season.