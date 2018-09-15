Wild's Ryan Suter: Declares himself fit for Opening Night
Suter (ankle) said, "I'll be fine," when asked about his readiness for the Oct. 4 season opener against the Avalanche, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Not only does Suter have permission from team doctors to participate without restrictions in training camp, but the man himself has said he will be ready to rock following offseason ankle surgery. A 13-year veteran probably has a good idea about his body will respond post-injury, so fantasy owners shouldn't drastically alter expectations for Suter following a year in which he registered six goals and 51 points over 78 games. Wild coaches always seem to toy with the idea of carefully managing the defenseman's ice time, but he still averaged 26:47 last season, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Suter as long as he's healthy.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...