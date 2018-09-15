Wild's Ryan Suter: Declares himself fit for Opening Night

Suter (ankle) said, "I'll be fine," when asked about his readiness for the Oct. 4 season opener against the Avalanche, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Not only does Suter have permission from team doctors to participate without restrictions in training camp, but the man himself has said he will be ready to rock following offseason ankle surgery. A 13-year veteran probably has a good idea about his body will respond post-injury, so fantasy owners shouldn't drastically alter expectations for Suter following a year in which he registered six goals and 51 points over 78 games. Wild coaches always seem to toy with the idea of carefully managing the defenseman's ice time, but he still averaged 26:47 last season, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Suter as long as he's healthy.