Wild's Ryan Suter: Delivers game-winner

Suter scored his seventh goal of the season and was plus-2 with two shots and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Suter powered a one-timer past Curtis McElhinney with just over five minutes left in the second period, putting the Wild ahead 3-1. The goal proved to be the game-winner, Suter's second GWG of the year and first since Thanksgiving Day. The 34-year-old workhorse led the team in ice time (25:38) -- a quarter of it coming on the power play -- and handed out three assists. Suter has 31 points in 47 games this season.