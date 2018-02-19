Wild's Ryan Suter: Dishes out two more assists
Suter collected two assists through 30:04 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
This was the second consecutive game that Suter topped the 30-minute mark, and his huge role provides a high fantasy floor. The veteran's 38 points rank ninth among all defensemen, and Suter projects to remain a solid contributor in all settings.
