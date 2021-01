Suter recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Suter helped out as the Wild rallied from a 3-1 deficit, contributing his assists on goals by Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala. The latter helper was on the power play. Suter has racked up five assists and 11 shots on net through six appearances this year while serving on the top pairing.