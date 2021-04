Suter produced an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Suter had the lone helper on a Joel Eriksson Ek empty-net goal in the third period. The 36-year-old Suter has two assists in his last three games, although he's gone 16 contests without a goal. The Wisconsin native has 17 points, 70 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances in what's been a down year.