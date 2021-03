Suter recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Suter set up Jared Spurgeon's third-period tally. That assist snapped Suter's eight-game point drought. The veteran blueliner has just nine helpers in 27 games this season. He's topped 40 assists in four of the last five campaigns, but he's on pace to finish with fewer than 20 points in 2020-21. Even if it was a full campaign, Suter has taken a step back on offense.