Suter scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.

The veteran defenseman wristed a point shot through traffic and it found its way into the net, giving the Wild a 2-0 lead just 4:06 into the game. The goal, Suter's third of the season, snapped his personal eight-game point drought. Suter finished the regular season with 19 points in 56 contests.