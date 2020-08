Suter (undisclosed) exited Thursday's Game 3 with just under seven minutes remaining in the third period, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear what happened to Suter, but losing him for any amount of time would be disastrous for the Wild, who are now in a 2-1 series hole after winning Game 1. Another update on the 35-year-old blueliner should surface prior to Friday's pivotal Game 4.