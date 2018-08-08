Wild's Ryan Suter: Expects to be ready for training camp
Suter (ankle) is confident he'll be ready for training camp, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports.
Suter suffered a fractured ankle March 31 against the Stars, an injury which kept him sidelined for the final week of the regular season as well as the entirety of the Wild's first-round series against Winnipeg, but his latest CT scan reportedly "looked good," which is why the 33-year-old blueliner is still confident he'll be a full participant in Minnesota's training camp. That's great news for Suter and fantasy owners alike, as it suggests he'll have plenty of time to get back to full strength ahead of the Wild's regular-season opener Oct. 4 against the Avalanche. The 2003 first-round pick was highly productive in 2017-18, potting six goals while tying his career high of 51 points in 78 games, and will remain a top option at his position this season.
