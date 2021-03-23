Suter scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three blocks in Monday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Suter flicked a point shot that found its way past Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller, getting Minnesota on the board with 3:39 left in the second period. It was the first goal of the season for the workhorse defenseman, who had entered the night with just nine assists through his first 29 games. The 36-year-old logged nearly 24 minutes of ice time, including work on both the power play and penalty kill. He's no longer fantasy viable, but Suter still holds plenty of real-life value for the Wild.