Wild's Ryan Suter: Finds twine on power play

Suter scored a power-play goal and posted three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Suter's second-period tally gave the Wild a seemingly secure 3-0 lead -- until the Stars netted six unanswered goals. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to six points in 12 games, but also carries a minus-8 rating. Suter has never finished lower than minus-16 in a season, which happened in 2008-09 with the Predators. However, that mark may in jeopardy given the Wild's struggles over the first month of the campaign.