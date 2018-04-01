Wild's Ryan Suter: Fractured fibula confirmed, out indefinitely
Suter did indeed sustain a fractured fibula in Saturday's loss to the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, adding that the defenseman will be out indefinitely.
The worst has been confirmed for Minnesota's ice hog from the back line. Suter's regular-season campaign comes to a close at 51 points (six goals, 45 assists) through 78 games, and the Wild have called up Carson Soucy from AHL Iowa as a reinforcement option. Considering that Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) and Gustav Olofsson (concussion) are injured as well, this team could be in serious trouble defensively in the likely event that it clinches a playoff berth.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...