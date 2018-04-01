Wild's Ryan Suter: Fractured fibula confirmed, out indefinitely

Suter did indeed sustain a fractured fibula in Saturday's loss to the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, adding that the defenseman will be out indefinitely.

The worst has been confirmed for Minnesota's ice hog from the back line. Suter's regular-season campaign comes to a close at 51 points (six goals, 45 assists) through 78 games, and the Wild have called up Carson Soucy from AHL Iowa as a reinforcement option. Considering that Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) and Gustav Olofsson (concussion) are injured as well, this team could be in serious trouble defensively in the likely event that it clinches a playoff berth.