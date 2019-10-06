Wild's Ryan Suter: Goal and an assist in loss
Suter scored a goal and added an assist with two shots on goal and three hits in Minnesota's 4-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
Just another night at the office for the workhorse defenseman, who logged a game-high 30 shifts and led all players with 25:59 of ice time. The 34-year-old Suter has three points through the season's first two games and has topped the 40-point plateau in five of the last six years.
