Suter (foot) will be ready for the start of training camp Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Suter missed the final game of Minnesota's playoff series loss to Vancouver, but he was always expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season. The 35-year-old blueliner showed no signs of slowing down last campaign, notching eight goals and 48 points in 69 games, and should once again be a rock-solid No. 3 fantasy defenseman this year.