Wild's Ryan Suter: Has assist in season opener

Suter had an assist, a shot on goal and was a minus-2 in 24:13 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville. Suter says he feels back to full strength after it took him much of last season to feel normal after ankle surgery in April 2018, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Suter begins the season playing with Matt Dumba on the top blue line pairing. There's been little talk of limiting Suter's workload, so expect him to be among the lead leaders in ice time again and a stalwart on the power play.