Wild's Ryan Suter: Has assist in season opener
Suter had an assist, a shot on goal and was a minus-2 in 24:13 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville. Suter says he feels back to full strength after it took him much of last season to feel normal after ankle surgery in April 2018, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Suter begins the season playing with Matt Dumba on the top blue line pairing. There's been little talk of limiting Suter's workload, so expect him to be among the lead leaders in ice time again and a stalwart on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.