Wild's Ryan Suter: Helped off ice
Suter had to be helped off the ice during Saturday's tilt against Dallas, and won't return.
In the contest, Suter was battling Remi Elie for a puck behind the net when his right foot appeared to awkwardly collide with the boards, and he was shorty helped off by his teammates. It's unclear at the moment the severity of the injury, but the team should update Suter's status before Monday's game against Edmonton. If the 33-year-old isn't able to go for the tilt, Minnesota may be forced to call up an emergency replacement, as Gustav Olofsson (concussion) and Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) are both sidelined as well.
