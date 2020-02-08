Wild's Ryan Suter: Helpers in last three appearances

Suter recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Suter has gone seven games without a goal, but the 35-year-old blueliner has racked up seven assists in that span. For the year, he's at 38 points, 89 shots, 69 blocks and a minus-9 rating in 54 contests. Strong offense and solid production all-around, including 16 power-play points, should keep Suter as a fixture in fantasy lineups.