Wild's Ryan Suter: Helps lead third period comeback
Suter scored his first goal of the season and added a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Flames.
The Wild were down 2-1 in the third period, but a goal and assist from Suter put them in the lead. The veteran was also credited with three blocked shots in 26:58 of ice time. Suter logs heavy minutes and anchors the first power-play unit, making him an attractive fantasy blueliner. After putting up 40 points in 2016-17, the former Predator is off to another solid start this time around. Use him well.
