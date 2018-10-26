Wild's Ryan Suter: Helps out on two
Suter set up a first-period goal at even strength and added a shorthanded assist with an empty net in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Suter has been a positive player in his past four games and has scored in three of them, picking up five points in the process. So far, he's been a point-per-game player and is an easy call to have in your lineup.
