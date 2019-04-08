Wild's Ryan Suter: Leads league in ice time

Suter put up seven goals and 47 points while averaging 26:42 of ice time in 82 games this campaign.

Suter was the epitome of an ironman this campaign, playing in all 82 games for the seventh time in his career. The 47 points were good for 14th among league defensemen, and he also finished tops in the NHL in ice time. The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since he and Zach Parise signed in 2012, so don't be surprised if both come out with extra motivation next fall.