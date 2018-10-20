Wild's Ryan Suter: Leads Wild to win with two-point performance

Suter scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

The 33-year-old was all over the ice, and all over the scoresheet, as he continued his strong start to the season. Suter now has two goals and seven points in his last five games, and somewhat surprisingly he's doing most of his damage at even strength -- only one of those points (an assist) has come on the power play.