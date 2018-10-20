Wild's Ryan Suter: Leads Wild to win with two-point performance
Suter scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
The 33-year-old was all over the ice, and all over the scoresheet, as he continued his strong start to the season. Suter now has two goals and seven points in his last five games, and somewhat surprisingly he's doing most of his damage at even strength -- only one of those points (an assist) has come on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...