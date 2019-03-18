Wild's Ryan Suter: Logging big minutes

Suter racked up a power-play assist in 28:59 of ice time in Monday's loss to the Islanders.

Suter has just five points in his last 10 games, and has logged a whopping 27:44 of ice time in that span. The 34-year-old continues to be a workhorse, and has 45 points in 73 games this campaign. Skating an average of 26:52 per game, Suter remains a solid fantasy asset with opportunities to rack up stats in all categories.