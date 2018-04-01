Wild's Ryan Suter: May have broken fibula

Suter is feared to have suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's loss to the Stars, TheAthletic.com reports. He will have further tests Sunday.

Suter left with a lower-body injury late in the second period and did not return. Losing Suter to a broken leg would be a serious blow to Minnesota's playoff hopes.

