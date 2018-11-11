Wild's Ryan Suter: Misses scoresheet Sunday
Suter didn't factor into the scoring in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues, though he did log 27:02 of ice time.
Suter is heavily utilized by the Wild, seeing ice time in 5-on-5 situations, during the power play, and naturally, when his team is on the penalty kill. Even though the 33-year-old defenseman was mostly preoccupied with slowing the opposition in this latest contest, he's accumulated three goals and 10 assists through 17 games, which is currently good for a seventh-place ranking at his position.
