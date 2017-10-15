Wild's Ryan Suter: Mixed bag in overtime loss
Suter collected two power-play assists but skated to a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Wild.
This is quite the odd stat line; Suter had been rolling offensively, only to take his foot off the own-zone accelerator in the third period, allowing the Blue Jackets to score three unanswered goals to end the game in the overtime stanza. Still, Suter remains an ice hog and his defensive miscues represent an outlier to his otherwise polished two-way game.
