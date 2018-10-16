Wild's Ryan Suter: Mixed results in latest contest

Suter went minus-2 with three empty shots on goal Monday, as the Wild lost to the Predators on the road, 4-2.

Suter may have been on the ice for a pair of Nashville goals, but in fairness to the veteran defenseman, he did have a game-high three takeways. Health permitting, Suter will play in his 1,000th career game against the Kings on Oct. 25.

