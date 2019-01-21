Wild's Ryan Suter: Model of perseverance

Suter admitted that his surgically repaired ankle might not be pain-free until next season, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Suter, who turned 34 years old Monday, sustained a right ankle fracture last March in a game against the Stars, and the veteran defenseman reportedly experienced chronic pain and swelling earlier in the season. As a testament to his toughness and determination, Suter hasn't missed a single game in 2018-19 -- producing five goals and 25 assists through 48 contests -- though he adds, "I think this summer is going to be kind of a rehab summer."