Wild's Ryan Suter: Nabs assist in shootout victory
Suter collected a helper in 30:54 of ice time in Tuesday's shootout win over the Flames.
Suter has picked up a point in back-to-back outings, bringing him to 17 points (four goals) in 30 games on the season. His heavy ice time makes him a valuable fantasy blueliner, but he did recently go through a stretch where he managed just one point in seven games. The veteran produces offense at a solid rate, but just be aware that he can go cold every now and then.
