Suter recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Suter collected the secondary helper on Marcus Johansson's second-period tally. The 36-year-old Suter has four assists through 10 games in April, with three of the helpers coming on the power play. Overall, he's at 16 points, 67 shots, 51 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 44 appearances.