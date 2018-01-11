Wild's Ryan Suter: Nets sixth of season
Suter found the back of the net for the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 road win over the Blackhawks.
Operating in a 4-on-4 situation, Suter went top shelf on a breakaway for his sixth tally of the season. Both goals from the Wild in this contest were courtesy of defensemen, as Jonas Brodin managed the game-tying goal before Suter sealed the deal in the third frame.
