Suter (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll miss Game 4 versus the Canucks on Friday.

Suter left Thursday's Game 3 in the third period for an unknown reason. He's the Wild's top defenseman -- Matt Bartkowski or Louis Belpedio will enter the lineup, but it will be hard to replace what Suter brings to the team at both ends of the ice.