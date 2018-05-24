Wild's Ryan Suter: Not ready to test injured ankle

Suter is still unable to put any weight on his surgically-repaired right ankle, The Pioneer Press reports.

It's been a month and a half since Suter went under the knife to repair his broken ankle, and he's reportedly been relying on crutches to get around. A veteran who's been known to log huge minutes on the blue line, Suter logged 51 points (six goals, 45 assists) to complement one goal and 22 helpers on the power play over 78 regular-season games this past season, though he missed the entire first-round playoff series against the Jets. His injury may not be career-threatening as it was initially believed, but this report indicates that Suter is "still a few weeks away" from putting weight on the ankle.