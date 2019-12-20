Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches insurance tally

Suter scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Suter's third-period goal restored a two-score advantage for the Wild, which finally kept the Coyotes at bay. The 34-year-old blueliner is riding a five-game point streak, with a goal and six helpers in that span. Suter is at 24 points, 48 shots on goal and 46 blocks through 36 contests.