Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches insurance tally
Suter scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Suter's third-period goal restored a two-score advantage for the Wild, which finally kept the Coyotes at bay. The 34-year-old blueliner is riding a five-game point streak, with a goal and six helpers in that span. Suter is at 24 points, 48 shots on goal and 46 blocks through 36 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.