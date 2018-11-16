Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches pair of helpers in big win
Suter registered two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
The minutes-eating blueliner had gone four straight without a point but broke out in quality fashion with two helpers Thursday. It's also worth noting Suter logged a season-low 21:32 of ice time against Vancouver, close to five minutes below his season average.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...