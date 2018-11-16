Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches pair of helpers in big win

Suter registered two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The minutes-eating blueliner had gone four straight without a point but broke out in quality fashion with two helpers Thursday. It's also worth noting Suter logged a season-low 21:32 of ice time against Vancouver, close to five minutes below his season average.

