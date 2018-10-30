Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches third goal of season

Suter scored a goal and recorded a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was Suter's third goal of the year and his first on the power play. The veteran blueliner is having an excellent season with 10 points through 11 games, and he continues to pace the team in ice time with 25:42 per game.

