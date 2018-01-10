Wild's Ryan Suter: Notches two helpers in loss
Suter recorded two assists and four shots through 29:48 of ice time (5:55 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.
Per usual, Suter spent nearly half the game on the ice Tuesday, which is a huge buoy for his fantasy value. The veteran is now up to five goals, 22 assists and 93 shots through 43 games, so he's well on his way to another solid campaign. Suter's track record, huge role and modest cross-category contributions make him a high-floor asset in the majority of settings.
