Wild's Ryan Suter: One of league's best

Suter put up seven goals and 47 points while averaging 26:42 of ice time in 82 games this campaign.

Suter was the epitome of an iron man this campaign, playing in all 82 games for the seventh time in his career. The 47 points were good for 14th in the league in defenseman scoring, and he led the league in average time on ice at the spry age of 34. Suter still produces from a fantasy perspective, and received 3:04 of average power-play time this campaign. The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since he and Zach Parise signed in 2012, so don't be surprised if both players have an extra chip on their shoulder during the 2019-20 campaign.