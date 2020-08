Suter produced a shorthanded assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

It was an unusually physical effort from the 35-year-old blueliner, who had just 48 hits in 69 contests in the regular season. Suter also had 48 points in 2019-20 -- he hasn't finished below the 40-point mark since 2014-15. That ever-consistent production makes Suter a solid choice for DFS lineups.