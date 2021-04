Suter tallied a goal on three shots and had two blocks in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Suter opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game, jumping into a rush and beating Sharks goalie Martin Jones with a long-range shot from the right circle. It was Suter's second goal of the season and first since March 22, ending a 16-game drought. The veteran workhorse has 18 points and a plus-3 rating in 47 contests this season.