Wild's Ryan Suter: Posts multi-point night
Suter collected two assists and logged 30:11 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
Suter has now played over 25 minutes in eight consecutive games, as his huge role continues to provide a high fantasy floor. The veteran's two assists give him 51 points for the campaign, which ties his career-high mark from the 2015-16 campaign.
