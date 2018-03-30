Wild's Ryan Suter: Posts multi-point night

Suter collected two assists and logged 30:11 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Suter has now played over 25 minutes in eight consecutive games, as his huge role continues to provide a high fantasy floor. The veteran's two assists give him 51 points for the campaign, which ties his career-high mark from the 2015-16 campaign.

