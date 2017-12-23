Wild's Ryan Suter: Pots rare power-play goal

Suter's power-play goal wasn't nearly enough in Friday's 4-2 road loss to the Panthers.

While it wasn't a desirable outcome for Suter, he did manage to pick up his first power-play goal all season. The venerable blueliner definitely is not slacking in the attacking zone, though, as he has accumulated two goals and six apples through 10 games this month. Averaging a whopping 27:11, Suter is afforded plenty of chances to wind up on the scoresheet on any given night, making him an ideal complementary fantasy defenseman in most settings.