Wild's Ryan Suter: Power-play marker not enough
Suter scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Not known as a goal scorer, Suter has tickled twine three times in the last six games. For the season, he's found the scoresheet 27 times in 41 games. His ice time has dipped slightly this season compared to prior years, but Suter is still averaging 25:05 per night and carries solid value in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.