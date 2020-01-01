Wild's Ryan Suter: Power-play marker not enough

Suter scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Not known as a goal scorer, Suter has tickled twine three times in the last six games. For the season, he's found the scoresheet 27 times in 41 games. His ice time has dipped slightly this season compared to prior years, but Suter is still averaging 25:05 per night and carries solid value in all fantasy formats.