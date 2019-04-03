Wild's Ryan Suter: Produces offensively
Suter dished out an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Suter entered the game on a brutal five-game pointless streak where he accrued a minus-9 rating. Getting back on track is a good sign for the veteran blueliner and he now has 47 points in 80 games. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late as Suter will spectate the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year tenure with the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...