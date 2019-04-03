Wild's Ryan Suter: Produces offensively

Suter dished out an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Suter entered the game on a brutal five-game pointless streak where he accrued a minus-9 rating. Getting back on track is a good sign for the veteran blueliner and he now has 47 points in 80 games. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late as Suter will spectate the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year tenure with the Wild.