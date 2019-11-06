Wild's Ryan Suter: Provides helper Tuesday
Suter notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesdays' 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Suter relayed a pass from Jared Spurgeon in the second period, finding Kevin Fiala for the Wild's first goal of the game. The helper gives Suter seven points, 26 shots and a minus-6 rating in 15 appearances. The 34-year-old defenseman hasn't recorded fewer than 40 points since 2014-15 -- his production has remained consistent and he's on track for a similar output this year.
