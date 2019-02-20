Wild's Ryan Suter: Racking up apples
Suter has seven assists in 27:26 of average ice time in his past ten games.
One of the most relied upon assets in the league has been a workhorse for the Wild in all situations, as three of his assists have came via the man advantage. Suter is getting it done of the defensive end also, racking up 10 hits and 12 blocks in February alone. With just under four minutes of average power-play ice time, expect the Wisconsin native to continue to be a strong fantasy asset.
