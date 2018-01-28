Wild's Ryan Suter: Racking up assists
Suter has seven assists in his last eight games, including one in each of his last three contests.
The veteran defenseman now has 26 assists in 49 games. Four of those helpers in his last eight contests were on the power play, giving Suter 12 points with the extra man. Though he's now 33, Suter has averaged 26:43 per game, which means he's still getting plenty of opportunity to contribute to the Wild, and to fantasy teams.
