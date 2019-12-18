Wild's Ryan Suter: Reaches 20-assist mark
Suter produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Suter has six assists over his last four games. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to 23 points, 46 shots, 44 blocks and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances this year. With solid numbers across the board, Suter is capable of being a productive fantasy player. He's on pace to top 40 points for the fifth straight season.
