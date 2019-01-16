Wild's Ryan Suter: Reaches 25 helpers
Suter set up the go-ahead goal from Eric Staal in regulation, helping his team earn a 3-2 shootout win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
It's the 11th year in a row that Suter has hit this mark, and he doesn't look like he's going to be stopping anytime soon. Given his penchant for setting up goals and his presence on the power play, he's a great piece to have on your blue line in all formats.
