Wild's Ryan Suter: Reaching new heights offensively
Suter pitched in two power-play assists Tuesday in a 7-1 home win over the Canadiens.
The stalwart defenseman is up to 23 points (four goals, 19 assists), with the total consisting of two scores and seven helpers on the man advantage. There's still plenty of hockey left in the 2018-19 season, but Suter is well on his way to finishing with the highest point total (63) of his 14-year career. We're looking at his robust 9.3 shooting percentage as a key catalyst for the surge.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...