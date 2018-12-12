Wild's Ryan Suter: Reaching new heights offensively

Suter pitched in two power-play assists Tuesday in a 7-1 home win over the Canadiens.

The stalwart defenseman is up to 23 points (four goals, 19 assists), with the total consisting of two scores and seven helpers on the man advantage. There's still plenty of hockey left in the 2018-19 season, but Suter is well on his way to finishing with the highest point total (63) of his 14-year career. We're looking at his robust 9.3 shooting percentage as a key catalyst for the surge.